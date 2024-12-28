2025 is the year of ‘coffee badging’ and ‘clock-blocking' – but what do they mean?

Predicted workplace trends are already stirring up tension between employers and employees as a new generation of workers pushes back against traditional expectations. Enter clock-blocking and coffee badging, two buzzwords set to enter the workplace in 2025, signalling a shift toward a personal desire to protect time and energy in the office.

These emerging trends reflect the growing assertiveness of today's employees, who are redefining boundaries and finding creative ways to take control of their work-life balance. According to Guy Thornton, founder of online testing platform Practice Aptitude Tests, the State of Hybrid Work Report sheds light on this shift, surveying over 2,000 full-time UK employees to uncover the evolving dynamics of modern work culture.

The report highlights two particularly interesting trends: clock-blocking and coffee badging. Both are making waves across industries and are set to become key features of workplace culture in the years to come.

What is 'clock-blocking'?

In recent months, the work environment has become increasingly complex, with simultaneous Return-to-Office (RTO) mandates from major firms clashing with Labour's push for the right to work from home.

In response to these RTO mandates, employees are setting firmer workplace boundaries by adopting practices such as 'clock-blocking’ and 'coffee badging'.

Clock-blocking refers to the practice of reserving specific times in one's calendar to avoid meetings that extend beyond designated work hours. This tactic is being used increasingly to maintain a healthy work-life balance, particularly as 19 per cent of employees report feeling overwhelmed at work.

According to the report, millennials are the most likely to engage in clock-blocking, with 57 per cent admitting to the practice, compared to 22 per cent of Gen Z and 16 per cent of Gen X employees.

What is 'coffee badging'?

Coffee badging, on the other hand, involves starting the workday at the office for a few hours before heading home to complete tasks remotely.

This trend has gained momentum, with 39 per cent of employees admitting to practising it—an increase of 16 per cent compared to 2023.

Interestingly, 54 per cent of employees caught coffee badging reported that their employers were unbothered, suggesting the practice is likely to persist despite RTO mandates.

What does this indicate about employer-employee relationships

Coffee badging and clock-blocking highlight significant tensions and dynamics in the modern employer-employee relationship, particularly within the context of hybrid and post-pandemic work environments, according to Thornton. A large number of businesses are summoning employees back to the office, even though most still prefer hybrid or remote work.

To counter return-to-office (RTO) mandates, these trends and behaviours have emerged as coping mechanisms for employees. This primarily indicates an erosion of trust between employers and employees.

Employees may feel that employers are enforcing in-office presence unnecessarily, prioritising ‘butts in seats’ over actual productivity. Conversely, employers might perceive employees as lacking full commitment, especially if they believe that flexibility is being exploited.

Conflicting expectations have also arisen. With increased flexibility, employers may feel they have less control and visibility, which explains their insistence on in-office days. Meanwhile, employees, having experienced the benefits of flexibility and remote work – often achieving equal or greater levels of productivity – may resist returning to rigid working structures.

