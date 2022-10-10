Five-time Golden Globes Award host Ricky Gervais has some choice words to people suggesting he should host again: "F*** that."

Gervais responded explicitly to a tweet from one person encouraging others to get Gervais to host again by re-tweeting a clip of Gervais hosting in 2020. They wrote, "RT if you wish Ricky Gervais would host the golden globes again in 2023."

But it seems the comedian is dead-set on never hosting again.

Like Billy Crystal is to the Oscars, Gervais is to the Golden Globes.

The Office creator first hosted the award show in 2010, then in 2011, 2012, 2016, and finally 2020.



Each time, Gervais has made a splash with his quick-witted, dry humor that often leaves audience members stunned. Some people have wondered how the 61-year-old managed to get asked back so many times after making insulting jokes.

Earlier this year, Gervais told LadBible that he asked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to not ask him to host again, as he believes he can be persuaded to say 'yes' despite not wanting to.

"Given I’ve done it five times, it got better and better for me – I enjoyed them all, but it got better – and I’m planning never to do it again," Gervais said.

Whenever Gervais has hosted, he's faced backlash for his controversial and edgy jokes while also being praised for his honesty about Hollywood and celebrities.

During the 2020 Golden Globes called out celebrities for working with companies that face ethical complications like Apple, Amazon, and Disney while preaching about social issues.

