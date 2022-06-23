Piers Morgan has doubled down on his embarrassing interview with RMT leader Mick Lynch and it has backfired once again.
As an estimated 50,000 rail workers are set to strike for three days this week, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union has been busy with press interviews explaining their stance.
Appearing in an interview with Piers Morgan last week, Lynch found himself being incessantly grilled by the host about his choice of Facebook profile picture.
Morgan pulled up a screenshot of Lynch’s social media page where his profile picture is set to The Hood – a baddie from the 1960s show Thunderbirds.
Lynch confirmed that the profile belonged to him and explained the picture was an inside joke between friends because of his likeness to the character.
Morgan consistently probed Lynch on the “comparison” not so subtly implying that Lynch was also “a man about to wreak havoc on the country”.
\u201c"Do you think I look like the most evil person in the world, Piers?"\n\nPiers Morgan challenges RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch over his Facebook profile picture showing Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.\n\n@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored\u201d— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@Piers Morgan Uncensored) 1655407392
Despite being severely mocked for his shocking level of interviewing, Morgan has reignited his obsession with Lynch’s choice of Facebook picture.
Having previously boasted about the Lynch interview going “viral”, Morgan tweeted: “For all his outraged fans’ huffing & puffing, I still haven’t had a proper explanation from @RMTunion boss Mick ‘The Hood’ Lynch as to why his Facebook profile pic (below) is an evil criminal mastermind intent on wrecking people’s lives…”
\u201cFor all his outraged fans\u2019 huffing & puffing, I still haven\u2019t had a proper explanation from \u2066@RMTunion\u2069 boss Mick \u2018The Hood\u2019 Lynch as to why his Facebook profile pic (below) is an evil criminal mastermind intent on wrecking people\u2019s lives\u2026\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1655908481
But the RMT wasn’t having any of it, responding: “Try focusing less on the evil criminal mastermind aspect and concentrate more on the uncanny physical resemblance.”
\u201cTry focusing less on the evil criminal mastermind aspect and concentrate more on the uncanny physical resemblance\u201d— RMT (@RMT) 1655910498
The RMT’s tweet has been liked more than 10,000 times, with some joking that it’s actually healthy for Morgan to not be talking about Meghan Markle for once.
One person wrote: “It’s not rocket science is it Piers, unless you’re desperately trying to boost your profile.”
\u201cIt\u2019s not rocket science is it Piers, unless you\u2019re desperately trying to boost your profile.\u201d— Ian M (@Ian M) 1655933486
“Healthy for Piers to have a change he’s usually obsessed with Megan Markle,” someone else replied.
\u201c@RMTunion Healthy for Piers to have a change he\u2019s usually obsessed with Megan Markle\u201d— RMT (@RMT) 1655910498
