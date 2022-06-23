Piers Morgan has doubled down on his embarrassing interview with RMT leader Mick Lynch and it has backfired once again.

As an estimated 50,000 rail workers are set to strike for three days this week, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union has been busy with press interviews explaining their stance.

Appearing in an interview with Piers Morgan last week, Lynch found himself being incessantly grilled by the host about his choice of Facebook profile picture.

Morgan pulled up a screenshot of Lynch’s social media page where his profile picture is set to The Hood – a baddie from the 1960s show Thunderbirds.

Lynch confirmed that the profile belonged to him and explained the picture was an inside joke between friends because of his likeness to the character.

Morgan consistently probed Lynch on the “comparison” not so subtly implying that Lynch was also “a man about to wreak havoc on the country”.

Despite being severely mocked for his shocking level of interviewing, Morgan has reignited his obsession with Lynch’s choice of Facebook picture.

Having previously boasted about the Lynch interview going “viral”, Morgan tweeted: “For all his outraged fans’ huffing & puffing, I still haven’t had a proper explanation from ⁦@RMTunion boss Mick ‘The Hood’ Lynch as to why his Facebook profile pic (below) is an evil criminal mastermind intent on wrecking people’s lives…”

But the RMT wasn’t having any of it, responding: “Try focusing less on the evil criminal mastermind aspect and concentrate more on the uncanny physical resemblance.”

The RMT’s tweet has been liked more than 10,000 times, with some joking that it’s actually healthy for Morgan to not be talking about Meghan Markle for once.

One person wrote: “It’s not rocket science is it Piers, unless you’re desperately trying to boost your profile.”

“Healthy for Piers to have a change he’s usually obsessed with Megan Markle,” someone else replied.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.