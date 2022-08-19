Ryan Giggs wrote a poem to his ex about his ‘totem pole’, and it’s almost guaranteed to ruin your day.

Intimate verse sent by the former Manchester United star to Kate Greville, has been heard in court. The footballer is on trial for allegedly headbutting Ms Greville at his home in Worsley on 1 November 2020, along with controlling and coercing her during their relationship from August 2017 to November 2020.

It’s believed that Giggs, 48, sent messages to Grenville, 38, in the early stages of their relationship.

The messages were read out in Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Grenville messaged Giggs, writing on 30 August 2017 that he made her "heart flutter because you are a nutter".

She added: "Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed."

Giggs's intimate messages were read out in court on Thursday Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The next day, Mr Giggs responded with an innuendo-laced poem that began with "Darling Kate".

It read: “Unequivocally our love was fate. I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember coz I was as high as a kite.

"Those beautiful eyes, made me shiver.”

"I'm not gonna lie, I think of you, I dream of you. Can't help thinking, pulling you was my greatest ever coo.

"That stomach, those abs, those pictures you sent.

"So I can keep tabs on you, makes me feel funny down there. Especially when you are there and you look up and stare.

"I'm beginning to think you are always right. That's okay it will keep us tight

"I'm gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul.

"And most of all you believe in me. Which makes me feel as hard as a totem pole."

During the trial on Tuesday, the self-confessed “love cheat” footballer told the jury that he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships, but had never assaulted a woman.



