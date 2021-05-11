Celebrities, despite their endless riches and infinite glamour, are often a lot like us. After all, they’re human, are they not?

And in our humble opinion, there is no celebrity quite as relatable than Ryan Reynolds. Whether on social media, or through his versatile roles on screen, no-one in Hollywood has achieved a balanced sincerity quite like the Deadpool actor.

Not only has Reynolds had success on the big screen, he was voted The Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine in 2012, acquired a successful gin company in 2018 and spends his free time often roasting fellow celebrities online. He really does it all. With that being said, we decided to round up some of his best moments on social media because, why not?

1. His honesty regarding parenting never fails to delight

Reynolds often uses his children as a source for comedic relief, and his 2015 tweet about becoming a new father didn’t disappoint

2. We’ve all had a “bad hair” phase

We’ve all had bad hair days, and while it’s easy to assume Reynolds was born with flawless strands, that clearly wasn’t always the case. Reynolds roasted himself in this New Year’s Instagram post, But while his blond strands are questionable, we still find him adorable.

3. Oversized sunglasses are overrated

Reynolds added his own flare to tiny sunglasses with what appears to be child-sized shades, most likely belonging to one of his children. We have to give it to the actor for finding comedic relief wherever he can.

4. His fake feuds with Hugh Jackman give us life

While their hostility towards each other only exists onscreen, we can’t help but support Reynolds’ and Jackman’s ongoing feud on social media.

5. And the Oscar goes to...

When Deadpool didn’t receive any Oscar nominations for the 2016 Academy Awards, Reynolds and 20th Century Fox joked about the ordeal by creating a fake Oscars campaign for the film. You have to admire Reynolds’ mix of creativity and humor.

6. Inviting children to the set of Deadpool

While Reynolds’ Deadpool character, The Merc, might have a huge mouth, his heart is equally as large. In partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation, Reynolds invited many kids to the set of his R-rated superhero extravaganza.

7. Iconic birthday wish

Reynold’s is known for his iconic birthday wishes, but this particular message for Reynolds’ wife and Billy Ray Cyrus is pretty high on the list.