With the future of Twitter as a mainstream social media platform plunged into uncertainty, actor Ryan Reynolds has sparked debate after deciding to ditch Twitter for the micro-blogging site Tumblr.

On 27 October, billionaire Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter after months of talks with the company. Since his takeover, he has implemented mass lay-offs and has made well-known his plans to introduce an $8 monthly fee for users to have a blue check mark indicating verification.

With many users threatening a mass exodus, there has been debate about which platforms people will migrate to, with some of those platforms existing users more welcoming to new users than others.

Ryan Reynolds drew a mixed reaction from die-hard Tumblr users after he created a new account on the platform.

One Tumblr user explained: “Not sure how to feel about celebrities moving to tumblr... on one hand folks rejecting Elon’s tyranny and bolstering a platform that actually promotes democratization of speech is great. (on tumblr there are no blue checks or visible follower counts. you ride or die through the strength of your takes alone.)

“On the other hand get off my lawn. I am hissing like an irate goose.”

Another wrote: “I refuse to seek out Ryan Reynolds' Tumblr account. If it has any value it will find it's way into my dash naturally. This is how the Tumblr ecosystem is meant to work.”











The mixed reaction appeared most starkly in the replies to Reynolds’ first post on Tumblr.



While one person replied, “Welcome!”, others weren’t so welcoming as another said: “GET THE F**K OUT WE DO NOT WANT YOU.”





But, others weren’t so pessimistic about the prospect of Reynolds joining.



Someone else on Tumblr posted: “I dunno, man; I haven't seen Ryan Reynolds' account on here yet, but he seems like one of the few celebs who would actually fit in here.”









