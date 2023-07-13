Everyone can relate to Sam Smith's outfit at the Barbie pink carpet premiere

Sam Smith wore a very baggy outfit to the European premiere of the upcoming Barbie movie and everyone can relate.

Last night, celebrities flocked to Londond's Leicester Square for the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s hotly-anticipated Barbie film, with the film’s stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in attendance on the pink carpet.

Other celebrity sightings included cast members such as Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey, while Smith, who sings on the movie’s soundtrack, also made an appearance with a big fashion statement.

Smith walked the carpet in a massively oversized navy jumper that had “16 XL” written across the front. The jumper was paired with ultra-baggy jeans that completely covered their feet.

The rather unusual pink carpet look became the source of internet jokes as people related it to how they look any time a delivery driver takes a picture of the package they handed them.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Me in every picture ever taken by a delivery driver.”

“Actual story of my life,” someone else agreed.

Another person simply wrote: “Relatable.”

Someone else joked: “Me on the way to college in 1996.”

Another said: ”My work at home attire ….”

The Barbie film is set for release on 21 July and fans have anticipated a box office battle between Gerwig’s movie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which is released on the same day.

