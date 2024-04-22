Scott Disick 'seeks help' over Ozempic use

Scott Disick is reportedly seeking help for his alleged Ozempic use after recent images sparked concerns among fans for his jaunt appearance.

Ozempic is a popular injectable intended for Type 2 diabetes sufferers. Now, celebrities are using it for weight loss with "Ozempic face" as a side effect.

"Ozempic face is essentially the same characteristics that we see when patients have rapid or regular weight loss," Dr Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon in New Jersey, explained to the Daily Mail.

"We see a loss of volume in the face, and when we lose fat in the face we see signs like the cheeks are more sunken in, more sagging skin and a general hollowing out of the features."

Disick has reportedly been using the drug after struggling with his "dad bod" following a back injury from an accident.

A source told the Daily Mail that Disick "isn't ill" and he "isn’t doing hardcore drugs."

"Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction," they reportedly said.



They alleged: "Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn’t stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up."

They also claimed, "it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him."

"Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss," the insider told DailyMail.com exclusively.



"He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy.

"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was."

Indy100 reached out to Scott Disick's representative for comment

