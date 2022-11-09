Comedian Seann Walsh will be joining former health secretary Matt Hancock as the two new late arrivals on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!



OnWednesday (November 9), the pair will be face their first Bushtucker Trial 'The Beastly Burrows' in a bid to win stars for their new campmates.

Walsh initially made headlines during his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, when he was paired up with was paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Here is everything we know:

Who is Seann Walsh?

Before Walsh made headlines in 2018 (more about that below), the 36-year-old comedian and actor kickstarted his career in Brighton.

He performed at the 2012 Edinburgh Fringe with his show Seann to Be Wild, which he later toured the country with. His 2013 show, The Lie-In King, was also the subject of positive reviews.





What happened on Strictly Come Dancing?

In 2018, Walsh joined the Strictly cast and was coupled up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Before long, the pair became embroiled in scandal when they were photographed kissing on a night out. Walsh had a long-term girlfriend, actor Rebecca Humphries, and Jones was married to fellow professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Earlier this year, Walsh discussed the kiss on Backstage With Katherine Ryan.

"What you are thinking about is, ‘What have you done to someone?’" he said. "It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever. It was horrific. It was crazy."

Walsh added that he can no longer watch the ITV show after the experience because it "messes my head up."

He explained: "I have such amazing memories of being on that show and then the repercussions of that kiss, it was crazy... I’m just a comic."









What has Seann Walsh said about his I'm a Celebrity debut?

Ahead of entering the jungle, in a teaser clip, Walsh said: "It seems that every single person that does the jungle says it’s the best experience of their life. So I’m up for that, I’m up for the best experience of my life. Who wouldn’t be?"

He also added: "Over the years I’ve read a lot of things about myself and, you know, it does hurt and so I’d love for it to be a kind of new start and just maybe change opinions. That’d be really nice."

Walsh noted that his new partner Grace Adderley encouraged him to join the show to give viewers a chance to see what he's really like.

"Grace is the main reason why I am doing I’m A Celebrity," Seann said. "As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to.

"I tend to be someone who doesn’t think about that sort of thing. I have learned in life to take it as it comes and maybe not expect too much. "I want to make some new friends and new memories and have a nice time"

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns tonight, Wednesday 9 November at 9pm on ITV

