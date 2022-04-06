In the back of everyone's minds, we know being online consistently is probably not good for our mental health and Selena Gomez confirmed this by admitting that she has not been on the internet for four years and it's transformed her mindset.

The 29-year-old actress, singer, and producer told Good Morning Americathat not being on the internet has changed her life completely.

"I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," Gomez said. "I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

Despite having 300 million followers on Instagram, Gomez serves as an example of how people can have an online presence without allowing it to consume their life or mental well-being

People reacted to the news with praise and support for the actress who has always been open about her mental health.

In 2020, Gomez revealed to fellow actress/singer Miley Cyrus that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"It was really freeing" Gomez said about her diagnosis. "It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part."

Gomez is currently promoting Wondermind, a new platform dedicated to improving people's mental health, which she founded alongside her mother Mandy Teefey and Newsette co-founder Danielle Pierson.

The women hope Wondermind will become a safe place for people seeking to positively change their mental well-being through research-backed information and advice.

