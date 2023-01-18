Shakira compared to Wagatha Christie for how she 'found out Pique was cheating'

Pop sensation Shakira reportedly discovered Gerard Pique's affair through an empty jar of jam.

Back in June 2022, the pair released a statement confirming their separation, after reports Pique was caught cheating on Shakira with PR student Clara Chia Marti, 23.

According to internet speculation, the 'She Wolf' singer discovered his infidelity from a jam jar after ShowNews Today reported that Pique, nor their children Sasha and Milan, like jam.

Social media has even suggested that her 2022 music video for 'Te Felicito' alludes to the alleged incident.

The Columbian singer is seen opening the fridge and finds the head of the song’s collaborator, Rauw Alejandro. From this people concluded she found the "truth in the fridge".

SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53 www.youtube.com

The rumour soon spiralled on social media – and people were quick to call it a Wagatha Christie follow-up.



One joked: "When Agatha Shakira Christie noticed a spoonful of jam is missing, a dreadful sense of foreboding overcame her, she knew right then the marriage was over… kinda like the Beaches robe scene."

Another humoured: "Wagatha Christie step aside - Shakira Holmes is on the case."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Wagatha Christie 2: Shakira's Revenge."

Shakira's latest song takes a savage turn against her ex.

"It's clear that it's not my fault if they criticise you/ I only make music, sorry if it splashes you," she sings.

"You left me with your mom as a neighbour/The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury/You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me stronger/Women no longer cry, women get paid," her lyrics continue, in part.

She even fired reportedly fired shots at Pique's alleged new love interest saying, "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Pique responded by publicly wearing a Casio and driving a Twingo.

