Gerard Pique trolls Shakira following her diss track comments about his car

Shakira may have released a very public diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué, but the Spanish footballer is returning the favor by flaunting the same car Shakira disses in her song.

Last week, the Colombian singer released a song alongside DJ Bizarapp where she calls out Piqué, 35, and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira, 45, does not make Piqué sound good in her song. She alludes to his 2019 tax fraud conviction and how he traded in his nice things for more budget-friendly items.

This includes trading a Ferrari for a Twingo and a Rolex for a Casio.

Shakira sings:

I'm worth two 22's

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

A Twingo is a four-passenger-seat car made by Renault that Piqué happens to own.

But he seems to be proud of it as he showed up to Kings League on Sunday in his white Twingo, flashing a huge smile while parking it.

Piqué seems to be returning the diss back to his ex by publicly admitting he's proud to own a Twingo, as well as a Casio watch.

While speaking at Kings League, Piqué lifted up his wrist and announced they had reached a sponsorship between the two.

"Casio has sent us wristwatches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio, the King’s League struck a deal with Casio," he said before handing out Casio watches to his fellow participants.

Despite Shakira's diss track breaking YouTube records and generating some very public buzz about the two's 11-year-long relationship, Piqué seems to be having fun with the disses.

And people are eating it up.

The two initially met during the 2010 Fifa World Cup where Piqué appeared in Shakira's music video for her song, Waka, Wake (This Time for Africa). They started dating in 2011 and welcomed two children together over the course of their relationship.



Last June, the two announced they had split ways but by October, Piqué had been seen in a relationship with Marti.

According to Shakira's song, Piqué's new relationship is a downgrade from her.

She's just like you



For dudes like you

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with one just like you

