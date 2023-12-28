Shakira's brand new statue features an embarrassing spelling mistake

A 21-foot-tall statue of Shakira has been unveiled in her hometown - and it didn’t take eagle-eyed fans long to spot a spelling mistake on the plaque.

The bronze sculpture is said to show the superstar songstress performing her iconic belly dance.

It was unveiled in her hometown - the Colombian port city of Barranquilla - on Boxing Day (26 Dec).

There to attend the unveiling were Barranquilla mayor Jaime Pumarejo Heins and Shakira’s parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll.

The 46-year-old 'Hips Don’t Lie' singer posted a snap of her folks in front of her likeness for her 90.3 million Instagram followers.

The three-time Grammy Award winner wrote: “This is too much for my little heart.”

Jam Press

But fans quickly spotted the blunder.

Its inscription reads: “On 2 January 1977, born in Barranquilla for the world: A heart that composes, hips that don’t lie, unparalleled talent, a voice that moves masses, and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.

“Shakira’s sculpture cast in 6.50 metres of bronze performing her iconic belly dance.

“The end of her skirt in aluminium symbolises the waves of the sea and the river.

“Her raised arms and hands interlocked vertically represent the reach of transcendence.

“Made by artist Yino Márques in the La Paz neighbourhood with the support of students and graduates of the District School of Arts.”

The names Jaime Pumarejo Heins and Yino Márquez appear below.

Shakira’s followers were baffled as to why the sculptor’s surname had been spelt two different ways.

Jam Press

David commented: “Can someone please explain whether the artist’s last name is with an S or a Z?

“This kind of mistake really annoys me.

“I appreciate the tribute, but this detracts a lot.”

But the gaffe didn’t seem to bother mum-of-two Shakira.

She took to Instagram again to write: “I am very excited about this tribute to Colombian women and to the ladies from Barranquilla inside and outside of my homeland!”