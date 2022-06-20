Rapper Snoop Dogg was left shocked when a couple unexpected got engaged directly in front of him.

A man proposed to his girlfriend at a meet-and-greet with the 50-year-old rapper and the clip of Snoop Dogg’s hilarious and confused reaction has gone viral on social media.

The clip was first posted on TikTok in May by user @ianvaughn0, but has since gone viral after a flurry of social media views.

In the video, a couple was having their photo taken with Snoop Dogg standing in between them at a meet-and-greet.

The man then suddenly got down on one knee and the woman said, “oh s**t” as she realised what was happening.

He asked the woman: “Would you make me the best man in the world right next to Snoop?”

The woman replied: “Hell yeah!”

Snoop Dogg simply said: “Wow.”

@ianvaughn0 Guy proposes to his girl during his Meet and Greet with @snoopdogg ! Hell of a night!!

During the whole proposal, Snoop Dogg remained standing with the couple and looked absolutely baffled as to what was happening.

The proposal came to an awkward end when the man tried to do a handshake with his new fiance, but she missed it so instead the couple engaged in a three-way hug with Snoop Doog to celebrate the happy news.

In the comments, some people criticised the man’s cringey proposal while others found the rapper’s baffled reaction hilarious.

One person wrote: “Well……that was awkward.”

Another said: “He hugged snoop like he was part of the family now.”

Someone else said: “Bruh snoop didn’t know what to do.”

One person joked: “Snoop was like “Dammmm! I’m higher than usual.”

