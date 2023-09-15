Sophie Turner gains over 150,000 Instagram followers after divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has been inundated with Instagram followers following the announcement of her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage.

Earlier this month, news broke that Jonas filed for divorce in Florida's Miami-Dad County Court citing their marriage being "irretrievably broken," according to papers obtained by the Associated Press.

Now, research from Amazon Slots has revealed that the Game of Thrones star has gained a staggering 156,266 followers since 3rd September.

Meanwhile, Jonas experienced significantly less with 54,243 new Instagram followers, with the couple later posting a joint statement on their mutual decision.

"After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair wrote.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Fans have since rushed to support Turner after some claims online suggest there's a "smear campaign" against the actress by framing her as a bad, inattentive mother and wife.

One fan wrote, "I love Joe Jonas as much as the next girlie [...] this is just a bad attempt at framing Sophie to be some careless mother and that's not it for me!!"

Speaking about the social media findings, a spokesperson for Amazon Slots said: "News of celebrity divorces is always disheartening, and the separation of Jonas and Turner, two beloved pop culture fixtures, is no less so.

"In such situations, the public often tends to take sides, but it is fascinating to note that public opinion remains relatively split between these two adored stars, as evident from the fluctuations in their followers."

