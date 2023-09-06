Sophie Turner fans support actor after 'reason for Joe Jonas divorce' is revealed

Amid the news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's separation, many fans have jumped to the defence of Turner who worry she is becoming the victim of a PR "smear campaign".

Separation rumours regarding the pair, who have been married for 4 years and have 2 children together, began surfacing this week after TMZ claimed to have a source saying the two were divorcing.

Yesterday, according to papers obtained by the Associated Press, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida's Miami-Dad County Court on Tuesday citing their marriage being "irretrievably broken."

The past weeks reports of reasons for their split were circulating, and all seemed to be in praise of Joe Jonas. On Sunday it was reported that Jonas was looking after their two children "pretty much all of the time". Yesterday it was claimed that "she likes to party, he likes to stay at home," as the reason for Jonas filing for divorce, despite previously interviews claiming the opposite.

But fans have shown hesitation at the stories coming out about the couple, and believe a "smear campaign" against Turner is being purposefully pushed by framing her as a bad, inattentive mother and wife.

One fan wrote "I love Joe Jonas as much as the next girlie [...] this is just a bad attempt at framing Sophie to be some careless mother and that's not it for me!!"

Others said that Jonas wasn't home either due to being on tours:

Whilst some say that whilst claims of him looking after his two children were supposed to paint him in a good light he is just "fulfilling his role as a father":

Jonas and Turner have not said anything themselves regarding the divorce, and Jonas was seen wearing his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers' show on Monday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.