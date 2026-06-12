Spencer Pratt breaks silence after falling short in LA mayoral primary count

Former reality star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has spoken out after the results confirmed the final lineup in the city’s mayoral race.

"Are they done counting yet?" Pratt, 42, wrote on X/Twitter on Thursday (11 June), referring to the lengthy vote-counting process in Los Angeles County.

At the time of his post, counting had not officially wrapped, but results released on 7 June indicated that Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman had overtaken Pratt as additional ballots were processed. Incumbent Karen Bass had already locked in her position in the November runoff following polls closing on 2 June.

As a result, Bass, 72, and Raman, 44, are set to face each other in the runoff election later this year, with Pratt ultimately edged out of contention as counting progressed.

Pratt launched his mayoral campaign earlier this year following the destruction of his and Heidi Montag's Pacific Palisades home in the 2025 California wildfires.

"The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling; it’s fundamentally broken," Pratt shared at the time. "It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action."

Reactions to Pratt's campaign were divided, with some public figures criticising the move while others backed Pratt ahead of the primary vote.

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