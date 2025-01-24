Heidi Montag thanks fans for 'miracle' after her house burnt down in LA wildfires

Heidi Montag has shared a heartfelt message to her fans for their ‘miracle’ gesture after her house burnt down in the California fires.

The wildfires have caused devastation to the lives of over 130,000 people who have been displaced from their homes.

The tragic aftermath has been felt particularly in the Pacific Palisades area, where more than 1,000 buildings have been completely burnt, including the homes of a number of celebrities.

Both Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have documented the remnants of their home in the wake of the fires on social media. The former stars of The Hills are facing homelessness.

Although the couple managed to escape with their children unscathed, they've since returned to what was their home. Amidst the heartbreaking loss, Montag’s fans have come out in full force to support her by buying her 2010 album Superficial. The 15-year-old LP has surged up the charts.

Fans in the US organised to show support to Montag, who had filmed herself in tears in the aftermath of the fire, by streaming Superficial. The album just debuted at number 54 on the Billboard 200 chart with 15,000 album-equivalent units sold. Pratt urged fans to support the album, and just like that, Superficial reached the top position on the US iTunes chart.

Montag’s music has also experienced newfound appreciation on TikTok where the track ‘I’ll Do It’, which is one of the songs on Superficial, went viral in 2023. The album is still number one on US iTunes and is in the top 20 on UK iTunes.

The reality TV star posted a jovial thank you message to Instagram on Thursday (23 January). “Oh my gosh I can’t believe I’m on the Billboard charts! Thank you all so much, every person watching this made that happen, supporting our family through this, giving us hope for our future and light in the dark. It’s overwhelming, thank you! God bless you all.”

She captioned the post: "Thank you so much to everyone for all your continuous love and support! Such a miracle to be on the billboard charts! Thank you, thank you thank you!"

One fan commented: "You deserve this. You’ve worked hard over the years. Things weren’t just handed to y’all. You’ve worked hard and hustled. You’ve shown true humility and courage. You’re welcome and thank you for being so incredibly kind to your fans. God bless."

Another follower shared: "You deserve this!! May the Lord continue to bless you and your family."

And a third person wrote: "We love and support you Heidi!"

