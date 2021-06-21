Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after sharing regrets over never becoming a father

George Takei, the iconic actor best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek television series, took to Twitter to divulge his regrets on not becoming a father in his lifetime.

“One of my biggest regrets was never becoming a dad. In my generation, coming of age in the 50s and 60s, it just wasn’t something very available to gay men, even those in couples,” Takei tweeted on Sunday.

But in the midst of that, he assured everyone that he is still happy to be known as “Uncle George”.

People in the comments reminded the legend of just how important and symbolic he is to the LGBTQ+ movement.

“You are such a beautiful human. My ex disowned my son because he’s gay. You & many others paved the way for my son to be his true self and not hide his identity My son has me & my entire family that give him strength. I hope you feel the strength that you provide as well,” wrote one person.

“A gay uncle, who’s a father figure to many people whom you don’t even know, and who is *also* an action hero movie & television star, *and* one of the best advocates there is for AAPI and LGBTQIA+ people everywhere. Pretty good resume, if you ask me. you, sir,” wrote another addressing some of his accolades.

Someone else talked about the joy that Takei brought to her childhood, going to say that they teach their students about his life experiences.

“I love you Uncle George. You filled my childhood with much joy on Star Trek, and now that I’m an adult, I teach my students about you. I teach them about your experiences in the American internment camps so that history doesn’t repeat itself. You are my hero on screen and off.”

Check out some other heartwarming reactions below.

Takei was born in Los Angeles, California in 1937. When he was around 5-years-old, he and his family were forced to live in converted horse stables in Santa Anita Park before they were sent to an internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas known as the Rowher War Relocation Center amid World War II.

Since then, he has been a human rights activist for Asian rights and has won accolades for Japan-United States relations.

He is also an advocate for LGBT+ rights. In November 2010, Takei released a PSA that condemned Clint McCance who was the vice president of the Midland School District in Arkansas because McCance made blatant homophobic remarks saying he "enjoys the fact that [gay people] give each other AIDS and die".

Takei also had acting roles in Godzilla Reigns again, Perry Mason, Heroes, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars to name some.

Visit georgetaki.com for videos, blog entries, and more!