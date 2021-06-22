Stephen Colbert got his audience to boo Trump for 20 seconds without even mentioning his name

Audiences have returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and they’ve certainly made their presence known.

During his opening monologue, Colbert briefly referenced former president Donald Trump just once - referring to him as “The Flag Fondler.”

Immediately, immense boos can be heard from the audience.

In fact, they went on for so long that during their reaction, Colbert is seen grinning and jokingly checked his watch.

After the 20-seconds of boos, Colbert quipped: “But how do you feel?”

Colbert brought up the 45th president to mention the fact that Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly going on a tour titled: “The History Tour.”

Trump and O’Reilly will visit Sunrise, Florida, and Houston and Dallas, Texas, in December.

The two controversial figures are expected to discuss Trump’s presidency and their views on political issues.

The talk-show host provides the perfect punchline for the tour name: “I assume because their careers are history.”

In contrast to earlier, the audience erupts into loud cheers in response to Colbert’s one-liner.

“The people have spoken,” Jon Batiste, a musician on the show can be heard saying as Colbert laughs.

Then, Colbert dismisses the term “Reinstated President” used by QAnon saying “there is no such thing.”

Colbert later refers to Trump using another jibe: “The Quarter Flounder,” before discussing details released from a new book that claims Trump wanted to send infected American Covid cruise ship passengers to Guantánamo Bay.

“Enjoy your beach day with a complimentary head sack, and hit the bar for bottomless pina-colada-boarding,” the host joked while edited photos of Colbert’s jokes appeared on the screen.