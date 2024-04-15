Liam Gallagher is bizarrely beefing with the last person you'd expect

Alongside being famous for not getting on well with brother and former Oasis band mate Noel, Liam Gallagher is well known for his unusual posting style on Twitter/X - and now he’s found himself in an online spat with the most unlikeliest of individuals.

After Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday, a day after his favourite team Manchester City scored a 5-1 win over Luton Town, Gallagher took to Twitter to celebrate in a typically bizarre fashion.

“Liverpool are f***ing s*** da da da da da yurgon [sic] Klopps a f***ing tit Jamie caragss [sic] crying hard da da da da man city are the f***ing b**** as you were terry Barry Gary Larry Harry LG x,” he wrote.

And this typo and expletive-ridden post caught the attention of Stephen Tries (real name Stephen Lawson), a comedian with over one million subscribers and a friend of YouTube supergroup, the Sidemen.

“Can tell your brother wrote the songs,” he quipped, in a reply which currently has double the likes Gallagher’s initial post has.

Gallagher soon clapped back: “I sang then [sic] bellend.”

Picking up on his misspelling, Stephen replied: “Not heard that one.”

“Your teams [sic] bottled it lad,” wrote Gallagher.

Rounding off the conversation, Stephen joked: “You were jealous of John from S Club 7 and we both know it.”

Unbelievable.

And Twitter/X couldn’t believe the unusual crossover either:

Gallagher has since continued to hype up Manchester City, with his pinned tweet now reading: “To all you LFC fans giving me verbals I love it bring it on just remember I’m up there with your beloved Bill Shankley I have achieved I’ve won things your little memes won’t win you trebles or a residency at KNEBWORTH so sit down MCFC LG x.”

Can’t say we’ve ever seen someone boast about Knebworth in all capitals, but there you go.

