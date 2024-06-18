Steve O gets x-rated tattoo on his face from Post Malone

Steve O has got his first ever face tattoo - not only was it done by Post Malone but it's also x-rated.

The Jackass star got help from Post Malone courtesy of TMZ to get a face tattoo ahead of a comedy tour spanning the next couple of months across America.

And the tattoo he's got is NSFW.

That's because Post Malone drew a penis above Steve O's right eyebrow the day after he turned 50 years old backstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In a video posted by TMZ, Post Malone put on his gloves and asked Steve O if he was nervous, to which he replied: "A little bit yeah dude."

Post Malone was going to start with the bit closest to Steve O's eye but he wanted him to "start with the balls".

He duly does that - "you're styling" exclaims Post Malone as he gets close to completing the tattoo.

Steve O then explains why he got it.

"It's to find out how long I last before I tap out and get it lasered off," he said.

"I'm determined to make it at least through my next whole tour which starts this Friday and it's the craziest show I've ever put together because it actually explores what I have to do with my art to cross the line.

"I'll have you know, I'm crossing the hell out of it."

It's not the first time Post Malone has tattooed Steve O - the pair tattooed each other a couple of years ago in Utah.

