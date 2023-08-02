Sydney Sweeney shares sweet rare footage of Angus Cloud in tribute to co-star

Sydney Sweeney has shared rare camera roll footage of Angus Cloud as she paid tribute to her Euphoria co-star following the news of his passing.

The clip, posted to Instagram, shows Cloud holding up a lighter and dancing to Alicia Keys' 'Empire State Of Mind'.

"This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you," she wrote.

Cloud passed away on Monday (31 July) aged 25.

