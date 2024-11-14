Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has candidly slammed female empowerment in Hollywood as "fake," claiming it doesn't exist.

The music and film industry tends to support such movements publicly across social media and in some productions themselves. However, the 27-year-old actress implied it was all a facade.

Sweeney called the "women empowering other women" a "front," calling it "very disheartening to see women tear other women down".

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she added: "Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard – hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have – and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done."

"This entire industry, all people say is 'Women empowering other women.' None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s*** that they say behind everyone’s back," Sweeney told the publication.

Sweeney went on to call the idea that "only one woman can be at the top" a "generation problem".

"There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything," she said. "So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, 'Let’s all lift each other up'. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?"

Sweeney once experienced the wrath herself. Earlier this year, producer Carol Baum said she didn't "get" the actress, harshly adding she was "not pretty" and "can't act".

In a statement, Sweeney hit back: "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.

"If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character."

