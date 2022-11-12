Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney has slammed online trolls who took screengrabs of her nude scenes from her various TV and movie roles and then sent them to her parents.

The 25-year-old who is best known for playing Cassie Howard in the acclaimed HBO high school drama spoke out against the sexualised abuse that she and her family receive online, the very kind of exploitation that her character in Euphoria goes through.

Speaking to GQ magazine she said: "It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair.

"You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing."

That being said, Sweeney who has also starred in The White Lotus and The Handmaid's Tale said that the actions of trolls will not stop her from doing nude scenes in the future.

She added: "I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that p**s people off more."

Sweeney also said that she felt victimised when growing up because of her figure but used that to her advantage and went out of the way to show people that her body was not what was defining her.

"I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracised for it," Sweeney said. "I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body. So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am.”

Euphoria season 2 ended in early 2022 but season 3 was almost immediately. Although there is no official release date it could be expected to arrive on screens in 2023.

Elsewhere, Sweeney is also filming the latest Spider-Man spin-off movie Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

