Taylor Swift thanked for making "lasting impact" with Edinburgh food bank donation

Taylor Swift has been praised for donating to food banks across Edinburgh after her record-breaking shows at Murrayfield stadium.

The Edinburgh Food Project (EFP) has revealed Swift's team contacted them ahead of her first gig of her UK leg of The Eras Tour.

Swift made a donation to the Trussell Trust charity, which runs seven food banks across the capital, said the pop star's donation will have a "lasting impact" on families in Edinburgh.

The charity said it had agreed not to share the specific amount donated, however they confirmed the donation "will make a big difference" to those who rely on their food banks, with already 10,000 parcels made this year alone.

The director of EFP, Bethany Bigger, said, "We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity.”

The charity is hoping Swift's fans may follow in their idol's footsteps, and are encouraging others to donate £13, Swift's lucky number.

Swift broke the all-time attendance record at Murrayfield, after playing three nights in a row, to 222,000 fans.

On Instagram, Swift wrote in a post: "Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.