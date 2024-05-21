Is Taylor Swift going to be Dazzler in the MCU?

The latest Taylor Swift rumours suggest the pop star could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have speculated that the 'Fortnight' singer may potentially appear as Dazzler, a mutant who can convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams - and similar to Swift, the character also just so happens to be a singer too.

Online theories around this idea suggest that we could see Swift star in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it would be a huge casting given Swift's immense popularity in recent years as she's currently travelling the world on her sold-out Eras Tour.

Now, Deadpool & Wolverine tickets are on sale and Ryan Reynolds (who is also a close friend of Swift's) has responded to the rumours about the Anti-Hero singer appearing in the MCU.

Speaking to Fandango, with Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, Reynolds didn't directly answer whether Swift will appear in the film but did tease that "anything can happen".









"You know, movies like this...there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film," the Deadpool star said.

"I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."



Meanwhile, both Swifties and MCU fans believe Swift may have hinted at the role in a song from her recent album The Tortured Poets Department..

In the sixteenth and final song titled 'Clara Bow' in the standard edition of the album, the last lyrics go: "The future's bright... /Dazzling," and they believe "dazzling" is about the Dazzler role.

Could this be just a simple coincidence? We'll have to wait until Deadpool & Wolverine is released later this year on July 26 to find out...

