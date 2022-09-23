Taylor Swift fans believe the NFL has hinted that she will perform at Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

The sports league announced on Thursday that Apple Music is now the sponsor of the halftime show, and while it did not mention who'd perform, it did drop the release at midnight.

So, what is the reference that fans believe Swift could herald a long-awaited halftime performance?

The “Lover” songstress unveiled both her 2020 pandemic albums Folklore and Evermore at that time and included the word midnight in her lyrics for years.

And to add more to the theory, her ninth album, titledMidnights, is dropping on 21 October.

Swift is known for her Easter eggs, which are subtle or complex hints about upcoming projects for fans to string together to come up with their own theories as to what to expect next from the artist.

Since 2013, Swift has been locked into a sponsorship with Coca-Cola. Now that Pepsi out as the half-time show sponsor, fans think that this is the time Swift could step up to the plate.

In June 2015, Swift wrote an open letter to Apple Music, telling the company’s CEO Tim Cook that she was disappointed that the then-new streaming service wasn’t going to compensate artists for the streams users accrued in their three-month trial.

The letter was impactful, prompting Apple to swiftly announce that it would pay artists for their music during the free period, at a reduced rate.

The next year, it seemed like there were no bad feelings between her and the technology company and she appeared in many Apple Music commercials.

Super Bowl LVII is set for 12 February 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Indy100 reached out to representatives for Swift. The NFL declined to comment.

