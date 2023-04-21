Taylor Swift fans are at odds over a photo posted by one of Joe Alwyn's co-stars

Taylor Swift fans are at loggerheads at the moment after Swifties decided to troll actor Emma Laird for posting a photo of Joe Alwyn on Instagram.

Alwyn dated Swift for six years and reports recently broke that the couple have split up. It's led to fans digging and trying to theorise different things including whether songs on Swift's Era's Tour set with reflect this news (despite her hinting this wouldn't be the case).

Meanwhile a small section of Swifties have taken it too far as Laird has turned off her comments on Instagram, presumably due to the ton of hate she's received from the fans.

Laird who is acting and currently filming alongside Alwyn in the upcoming movie The Brutalist posted a photo dump that had various images of her co-stars Adrien Brody, Alessandro Nivola and more.

In the post captioned "Moments in March," Alwyn can be seen posing on a scooter, as well as next a set of similar green scooters.

This post has led to an influx of hate comments accusing Laird of having a relationship with Alwyn (despite there being no indication of this whatsoever), which Buzzfeed News screenshotted before Laird turned her comments off.

Some of the comments included: "Lady I hope youre not proud for being the other woman to a boring poor man," "Damn he didn’t even wait for the grave to settle," and "Read the room omg Swifties are coming for you."

"What hypocrisy @joe.alwyn forbade Taylor to appear in the media, out of envy. And now it’s their landing in a photo. I’m glad you’re not with her anymore. You were terrible for her. You poor unemployed.”

Despite turning her comments off on this particular post, it sadly hasn't stopped troll from leaving nasty messages on her other Insta posts.

"She knew what she was doing. She just want that 15 minutes of fame and media attention," someone wrote, while another quoted lyrics from Swift's 2010 track 'Better Than Revenge' that has received criticism for slut-shaming - "She's not a saint and she's not what you think/She's an actress, whoa."

Swift has reportedly split from Alwyn Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

However, at the same time there have also been Swifties who have apologised to Laird for the behaviour of fellow fans.

One fan wrote: "As a Swifite, I’d like to apologize for all these disgusting comments. I’m so sorry, this fandom can be super toxic sometimes. You’re lovely and you were great in Mayor of Kingstown!"

"Oh my god leave her alone???? ur doing exactly what people once did to taylor," another person said.

Someone else added: "They are in a movie together she’s posting the cast.. can we not start rumors for no reason."

"Girl on behalf of us swifties… I am so sorry. Taylor wouldn’t claim them for behaving like this. Can’t wait to see you keep shining!!" a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, the topic is also trending on TikTok, with one user sharing screenshots of Laird's post and lip synching to 'Better Than Revenge' that now has 1.7m views.

Fan theories were also going into overdrive as people referred to the scooter reference in one of Swift's songs 'London Boy' that is said to be about Alwyn, as well as some believing it's a reference to Scooter Braun, who Swift famously slammed for buying masters of her first six albums (later selling it Disney family's investment firm, Shamrock Holdings in 2020), that led her to re-record her old albums.

Currently, Laird's comments on the Instagram post are still turned off and she nor Alwyn have responded to the rumours.

