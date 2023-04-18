Taylor Swift subtly hints how she’s feeling after Joe Alwyn breakup

Singer Taylor Swift has indicated to her fans that she is doing ok since her breakup with actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The subtle sign came during her concert in Tampa, Florida after the star spotted a sign being held up in the crowd that asked: “You OK?”

During the performance as she sang her track “Delicate”, Swift stopped almost directly in front of where the sign was being held up and responded by giving a thumbs up.

The moment was captured and shared on TikTok where it has since gone viral as her fandom has expressed how relieved they are that she seems to be ok.

One clip of the gesture has been viewed 1.3 million times. The poster added the text overlay: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact someone held up a sign [asking] ‘you ok?’ And Taylor responding with a [thumbs up].”

@imgiggly SO SO SO SO SO FUCKING SWEET ily taylor #taylor #swift #ts #mayoroftampa #repuation #delicate #swifttok #swifties

One fan replied: “This is so cute because be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment.”

Another wrote: “That’s all I want to know! I don’t care if they’re together, on a break, over, whatever. The tabloids had a freakin field day but not one asked if she’s happy/ok.”

Someone else commented: “I hope she’s ok, she’s such an incredible human. I’m glad another incredible human cared to ask her!”

Swift and Alwyn recently broke off their 6-year relationship after first meeting at the 2016 Met Gala.

The Florida performance was one of the first since news of their break up went public. Swift opened the show, saying: “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”

