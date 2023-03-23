Taylor Swift fans convinced Eras Tour is full of Easter Eggs about her next album

Taylor Swift is known for hiding clues about future music in everything she does - and Swifties are convinced there are Easter eggs in her live shows.

The Anti-Hero singer kicked off her 52-date in The Eras Tour in the US by performing an impressive three-hour long concert in Glendale, Arizona on March 17-18.



Throughout the lengthy set, Swift performs an array of songs from the 10 different albums she has released during her career - two albums which have been re-recorded as "Taylor's Version" - Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021 and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2022.

Now fans believe that Swift's 2010 album Speak Now will be the next re-recording to drop - and believe there's evidence within her tour.

Here are some of the theories that have been circulating online:

Swift attempting to breaking free her Speak Now persona





@mastersdegree02 im definitely resching but HEAR ME OUTTT #taylorswift #erastourglendale #erastour

During her performance of Look What You Made Me Do, Swift paid homage to the music video by having her dancers sporting outfits from her past personas on stage.

The only difference is that they were in multi-colored cages, as the song is all about saying goodbye to older versions of herself.

Though there's one part where Swift hit the glass cage that held a dancer in a purple dress - which many believe to be from her Speak Now era, leading fans to believe she was trying to break this persona free.

TikToker @mastersdegree02 who posted a clip also commented how all the dancers got out of the boxes except the Speak Now dancer and another unnamed one.





Only performing one song from Speak Now

@ftdtlvrs the one song we got was amazing tho!!!! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #taylorswift #erastour #enchanted #speaknow #xyzbca





Some Swifties were disappointed when they realised that there was only one song from Speak Now out of the 44 songs performed in the set.

It's led many to speculate that Swift is holding back performing songs from the album as it's the next one to be released soon.

One person wrote: "I think it was because she didn’t want us to hear her voice for speak now so we don’t know what speak now tv will sound like."

"Guys maybe she wants Speak Now to have it’s own moment when she releases it," another person said.

Someone else added: "I think that’s why she only sang one song!!! Until it’s Taylor’s version."

Swift also only performed one song from her 2006 debut album (Tim McGraw) which people have suggested a re-recorded version may be on the horizon.





A LOT going on at the moment





@thethriftyswiftie I see you, @taylorswift . I see you. #taylorswift#swifttok#taylornation#swiftietiktok#swifttoker#swifttoks#swiftliketaylor#taylorswiftlover #speaknow#speaknowtaylorsversion#speaknowtaylorswift#taylorswiftspeaknow#speaknowtv#speaknowtviscoming #taylorontour#theerastour#erastour#tstheerastour#taylorswifterastour#taylorswifttour#taylorswiftontour#theerastourtaylorswift#taylorontour

On opening night, the singer wore a shirt that read, “A lot going on at the moment,” with the words “a lot” in red, as she performed songs from her Red era.

Meanwhile, on the tour’s second night, Swift sported top with a different statement saying, “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew," referencing lyrics from her song 22. The word “ew” was highlighted in red.

TikToker Danielle (@thethrifyswiftie) shared a theory where Swift wears new shirt each night on tour that spotlights different words in red to eventually spell: Speak Now, Taylor’s Version.

Guess, we'll just have to wait and see...

