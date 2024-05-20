Taylor Swift stops acoustic set to help fans needing medical attention during concert

Taylor Swift is being praised after stopping her acoustic set to check in on fans that needed help.

In a clip shared to Twitter/X, Swift pauses her set, asking into the microphone, "Someone in the front row, can you tell me yes or no to this question: When you guys are putting a bunch of flashlights up in a group, does that mean people need help?"

"We're at the end of the night, so if I see that again, I'm gonna try to point it out. I just didn't know if you were … waving at me," Swift continued.

The clip comes from Swift's final Stockholm date before performing in Portugal on 24 May.

Fans praised Swift for her attentiveness, on social media one user wrote, "you will never be able to make me hate Taylor Swift."

"I love how she tries to look out for everyone even while she's in the middle of performing," another wrote.





Fan safety became a concern after a fan tragically passed away last November at the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro from heat exhaustion.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift posted to Instagram several hours after the show at the time.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

At the Stockholm show there were many service and safety workers on hand, and cups of water were handed out to fans at the barricade.

Free water stations also lined the floor of the open arena.

