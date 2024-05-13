When is Taylor Swift releasing 'Reputation (Taylor's version)?

Less than a month since Taylor Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department, fans have already started to speculate when Reputation (Taylor's Version) is going to be released after they spotted some clues on social media.

This week, Swift started the European leg of her Eras Tour with four nights in Paris, and on the final night, Swift's team appeared to be hinting at Swift's sixth studio album on Twitter/X.

Taylor Nation is a social media account run by Swift's management team and two posts from last night's show raised some eyebrows.

The first post was a quote of a fan's photos of Swift performing in a t-shirt saying "I knew you were trouble", Taylor Nation then added: "Hoping one day she will rep us in a shirt... yeah we can dream".

"Rep" is often used to refer to Reputation, and you can imagine how excited fans got at the easter egg.

But perhaps you could dismiss the one off post, and it seemed many were hesitant to take the post seriously. Well, that was until Taylor Nation posted another hint to Reputation a few hours later.

At the end of the show, Taylor Nation wrote: "WHAT A SHOW THAT WAS! #StockholmTSTheErasTour, you're next! ...Ready For It?"

For those who don't know "...Ready For It?" Is the first track on Reputation, and whilst it could just be a fun, meaningless reference to the song, we should all know by now that everything associated with Swift has a meaning.

So whilst fans aren't exactly sure when Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be announced, it appears to be a lot sooner than we once thought.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.