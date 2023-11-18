Taylor Swift fan dies at Brazil concert drawing widespread criticism of the venue

A Taylor Swift fan tragically passed away before the pop star's concert in Brazil last night due to the heat in the venue.

23-year-old Ana Benevides passed away before the concert, believed to be caused by dehydration and heat exhaustion - although this has not been confirmed.

Swift put a statement on her Instagram story about the loss.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," Swift wrote.

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Attendees of the concert revealed that they were not allowed to bring water bottles inside and the venue did little to provide water and other safety measures once people had entered the venue.

Fan Monica Bertha shared a video she had taken at the concert where Swift is seen checking on fans to make sure they're receiving water.

"It's very hot so if somebody says they need water when it's this hot they really need it," Swift can be seen saying to the crowd.

@mobertha Queen Tay stopping the concert to make sure fans get water🥹 #taylorswift #erastour #riodejaneiro #rioerastour

Another clip has also gone viral showing Swift herself picking up water bottles mid-performance and throwing them into the crowd.

The venue - Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos - is facing calls to allow fans to bring in water to stop something like this ever happening again.

Indy100 have reached out to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos for comment.

