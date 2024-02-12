A Mecole Hardman Jr. catch sent the Kansas City Chiefs up as back-to-back Super Bowl champions over the San Francisco 49ers - and sent Taylor Swift into overdrive in celebration before she linked back up with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Immediately after Hardman's catch, Swift celebrated with her pals - including Ice Spice and Blake Lively - jumping together and enjoying the moment as Kelce walked through a swarming entourage of Chiefs staff and players.

Kelce and Swift eventually linked up on the Las Vegas pitch after the tight-end and his teammates lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy. Kelce joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and Chiefs/NFL leadership to lift the trophy on a podium in the middle of Allegiant Stadium. Swift blew kisses to him as he stood on the podium

Speaking to Jim Nantz after Reid and Mahomes, Kelce roared "Chiefs kingdom," before belting a screaming rendition of 'Viva Las Vegas' (Taylor seemed happy enough with it as the camera cut to her), before screaming a bit of 'Fight for Your Right to Party'.

Kelce then went to Swift, full of emotion, and the pair shared a strong embrace and loving words, before walking through the pitch hand-in-hand. Lovely.

A side-narrative of this year's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers was of course, the relationship between Swift and the all-star tight-end.

We got to their sweet moment with a dramatic 4th quarter and overtime period where Mahomes and Kelce came alive for the Chiefs.

With 1:53 on the clock, Mahomes took the football and tired his best to ram it through the dreams of the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy - attempting to deliver another glorious victory to Andy Reid's dynasty, and capping off a fairytale for Kelce and Swift.

After only collecting only one yard (1) of offense in the first half, Kelce picked up in the second half and his chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes shone through. And all the time he was roared on by Swift, who greeted every catch with glee.

At the 2 minute warning, the Chiefs were able to pressure the 49ers into a fourth-down field goal - offering the West Coast team a 3 point lead, and crucially, giving the Chiefs the ball back with 1:53 on the clock. Mahomes led his team down the field before throwing a last-gasp pass to Kelce, who else, who was able to drive the Chiefs into the red zone with ten seconds on the clock. Mahomes burned four of those seconds with a quick, failed, pass to Kelce before the Chiefs scored a field goal to level the game and take it into overtime.

The 49er's first possession in overtime - a drive eating up over seven of the additional 15 minutes - came alive with a Brock Purdy toss to Christian McCaffery who burst into the backfield to take the 49ers to the red zone. The running back was able to take them even closer, before the 49ers settled for a field goal and a three-point lead over the Chiefs, who took the ball needing a full score to win the game.

That man, Mahomes, drove with his feet and put the Chiefs into position for a winning score. His penultimate pass to Kelce secured space and time for the Chiefs, and Mahomes' final throw, caught excellently by Hardman, sealed the deal.

What a Super Bowl. What a team. They'll be looking for a third Super Bowl victory in a row.

