Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has shared a major update on her health after announcing she had stage four melanoma in February this year, which had metastasized to her lungs and brain. She then underwent major brain surgery that removed four tumors.

The 44-year-old has been receiving immunotherapy, and now, has announced that there is no "detectable" cancer in her body.

“Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer,” she announced on her podcast, Two T's in a Pod.

“When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” Mellencamp continued.

However, she went on to clarify that she'll still be doing immunotherapy, and is not yet considered to be in remission.

“The way the [doctors] said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered … in remission", she added. "So, but that was huge news yesterday.”

“How am I supposed to carry on after this? F*** the episode ... I wish i could hug you. I love you. Thank you for telling me that. It took my breath away,” Dolores Catania, who was co-hosting the episode and is one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, responded.

“You did it, girl. You did it. You didn’t give up one day. You fought harder than anybody I know. That’s such good news. I’m so happy.”

The shock news of the reality star's health battles came after she was suffering with "debilitating headaches" at the start of 2025, and Mellencamp took to social media to show fans her head being shaved ready for an emergency surgery.

She said the smaller tumours will be treat with radiotherapy at a later date, but doctors believed they had been growing for at least six months at the time.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization", the daughter of John Mellencamp posted in a statement to Instagram.

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

"Thank you everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."

Real Housewives co-star, Kyle Richards, could be seen at her bedside in hospital. It's thought that the pair have been living together.

Richards, who showed her support on social media for Mellencamp could even be heard joking in one video that she wanted her friend's "old hair extensions" after she shaved her head.

Messages of love have since poured in from both Bravo stars and fans of Mellencamp.

“Join me in praying for @teddimellencamp as she goes into surgery today. Please also pray over her beautiful kids. Teddi Jo, I love you so much and can’t imagine my life without you—you’re the little sister I never had and the best friend anyone could ask for. Sending all the love, positive vibes, and healing energy your way. #prayercircle,” wrote her 'Two Ts In A Pod' co-host Tamra Judge.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder added in a comment: "Oh Teddi, thinking of you. You’re so so so strong."

“Teddi- I’m so sorry. Praying for you. You are so strong ,” commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.

Thousands of fan tributes poured in too.

"Teddi I'm so very sorry to read this you have already been through more than one person should sending you lots of positive healing you've got this", one wrote.

"I appreciate you telling your story with cancer and showing how you have to be mindful of what is going on with your body and being an advocate for yourself. So many people get dismissed by doctors or held back by insurance plans. You need to fight to get things checked", another added.

Now, months later, in an interview with Glamour alongside Kyle Richards, Teddi has spoken about how doctors didn't realise the rate at which the disease had spread to her internal organs.

"When you go to a doctor, you just assume that’s it. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do," she confessed as to why she hadn't pushed doctors to give her scans earlier.

"At first, I didn’t even really do the research on melanoma because I didn’t want to know all of the bad things. But there’s a difference between self-diagnosing yourself and being an advocate for your own health", she added.

"My highest melanoma on my shoulder was stage one. When I finally followed up on it, they were like, 'We didn’t do the scans, because you didn't have anything above a stage one on your body.' But look what happened."

She went on to urge fans to "trust their gut instinct" when it comes to their health.

Here's to hoping Teddi continues to have a speedy recovery.

