Real Housewives star shares how 9-year-old discovered husband’s affair

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Jennifer Aydin, has revealed the heartbreaking moment her 9-year-old daughter, Olivia discovered her father's affair on TikTok during season 12 filming of the show.

The 44-year-old's husband Dr. Bill Aydin cheated on her a decade ago when Jennifer was pregnant with their fourth child, but the couple hadn't told their five children about it - that is until Olivia stumbled across a blogger leak of an "awful storyline" on TikTok and defended her parents.

“She came to me to show me her comment and said, ‘Look, Mommy, I’m defending you from all of these lies,’” Jennifer explained to Page Six and said Olivia wrote in the comments section: "This is my mommy and daddy and this is not true!”

The reality star told her daughter to delete them as it was true, then explained to her: "Daddy did a bad thing" but he's not a bad person and she has forgiven him.

Sign up to our newsletters here.