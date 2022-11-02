English actor Theo James revealed that his full frontal nude scene in the second season of the HBO Max series The White Lotus was significantly "toned down" from what was actually filmed.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, James didn't hesitate to spill the beans.

"It is in my contract that I'm not allowed to do anything without being completely naked," he told the outlet before adding that stripping down nude in front of the camera was "natural" for him.

Season two is centred around another luxury White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy.

James, who plays wealthy businessman Cameron Babcock is on holiday with Daphne, his wife (played by Meghann Fahy), and their two friends Ethan and Harper Spiller, who are also married (Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza, respectively).

And during the premiere episode, which aired on Sunday (30 October), it doesn't take long before viewers see James' character baring it all in a shocking moment.

In the episode, Harper gives Cameron one of Ethan's swim trunks to wear at the pool.

He then goes to her room, where he changes in the bedroom as she catches a glimpse from the bathroom mirror.

In that moment, Harper didn't know what to do and tried to look elsewhere.

James also told the outlet that it's unclear if it's done by accident or with intention, but it soon "reveals itself."

James also said that fans would start to understand the "purpose" of the NSFW scenes in the fifth episode.

When it comes to the final cut that made it to the streaming platform, James said it is different from what was filmed initially and was "way too much."

"So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down]," he said.

Season two of The White Lotus airs on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.

