Mia Khalifa 'mocks Tiffany Haddish' over first class Israel trip

Mia Khalifa seemingly mocked comedian Tiffany Haddish for sharing her first-class trip to Israel to see what was going on "with her own eyes."

On Tuesday, the Haunted Mansion actress went live on Instagram sharing her journey.

"I'm just on the airplane," Haddish said. "Business class, on my way to Israel."

"I’m gonna meet my future man out there," she joked, before referring to Israel as the "holy land."

She claims: "The people that actually have family members that are hostages that were taken out of their own homes, that were on their way to work driving from Palestine to Israel, working here on a daily basis, and how they were taken as well. I wanted to talk to the people. I wanted to be with the people. I wanted to see with my own eyes, hear with my own ears."

Her post was slammed as "tone deaf" by some, losing the comedian 14,000 Instagram followers between the time of posting and now.

"Go to Gaza. Not just Tel Aviv," one user hit back. "Then come back and report. Otherwise, it's like just going to Wall Street and say you've seen all of New York."

Another claimed: "The fact you can fly and 'holiday' in Israel but Gaza is pretty much destroyed gives you all the information you really need."

In response to one commenter who asked why she wasn't going to the Gaza Strip, which officials say has resulted in over 25,000 deaths, Haddish responded: "Who said I wasn't going to Gaza?"

"I said I was gonna see with my own eyes, got to go to Israel first and isn't Gaza in Israel? Ain't it all on the same little piece of land, same ... surrounded by water?"

Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been highly critical of Israel since the conflict began also turned to social media with a tweet seemingly aimed at Haddish.

"On my way to North Korea to learn and see with my own eyes," she penned.

Later, Haddish returned to Instagram with a string of images, originally posted by Louder Creators, mocking the backlash.

In one meme-style post, there's a clip of her singing about how much "fun" she will have during her trip to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

Underneath showed an angry cartoon character, with the text "Americans" written over the top.

Indy100 reached out to Tiffany Haddish for comment

