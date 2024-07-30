What is TJ Miller's beef with Ryan Reynolds?

TJ Miller seems to have reignited his beef with Ryan Reynolds after making comments about the actor in a podcast interview.

Miller has previously had beef with Reynolds, saying in 2022 he "would not work with him again" after a "really weird moment" on the Deadpoolset - Reynolds played Deadpool and Miller played Weasel.

Reynolds allegedly got in touch with him and they "hashed it out" but Miller has taken aim at Reynolds again.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Help! with Natalie Cuomo podcast, Miller said Reynolds had changed between filming for the first and second Deadpool movies and that he wasn't that well-known before the first one.

He said: "When something becomes super successful, people get really famous and things get really weird - that's what happened from Deadpool 1 to Deadpool 2.

"You first had Ryan Reynolds, everyone knew who he was but he had a lot of movies that were failures or just didn't do that well.

"Deadpool was a real long shot for him and so Deadpool 2 he was a different person. That's just a different guy.

"A guy that's become that famous in a movie that is that funny, it just changes people," he said, before adding, conversely: "I don't think it really changed me at all."

Miller previously appeared on an episode of the Adam Corolla Podcast in 2022 and said he wouldn't work with Reynolds again.



"Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again," Miller said during the appearance.

"But I've said that about Michael Bay and now we're friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different."

Miller went on to say that he thinks Reynolds "hates" him, and when asked further on that, Miller said: "We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said 'let's do one more take' but then as the character he was horrifically mean to me - but to me, as if I'm Weasel.

"He was like, 'you know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie'.

"I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘we want you to do Deadpool 3, and we're going to pay you twice as much'."

Miller still praised Reynolds though, saying he is a "great improviser" and that he's the better comedian.

Reynolds is then reported to have got in touch with Miller, described the on-set situation as "a misunderstanding".

In a separate interview, Miller said: "It was very cool for him to say 'hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this'. And I kind of said, 'you know, I'm not' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

And yet, Miller's recent comments suggest they made a bit of a hash of that "hashing out" and that the beef between the pair remains.

