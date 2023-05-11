There could be a new celebrity power couple in Hollywood, after reports emerged that Tom Cruise and Shakira are dating.

However, some of the language used on social media has raised a few eyebrows – with some suggesting the speculation reads more like transfer rumours than your standard showbiz fare.

It comes after reports surfaced that Cruise was “extremely interested in pursuing” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer after the two were photographed together at the 2023 Formula One Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend.

“He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry,” a source told Page Six on 9 May. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” they added, referencing the singer’s split from Gerard Pique.

Football journalist Nooruddean Choudry joked about some of the coverage, and questioned whether the headline had been written by transfer story specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The post included a screenshot of a headline that read: “Tom Cruise is ‘extremely interested in pursuing Shakira.”

Others replied with football transfer cliches of their own, with one writing: “Cruise eyes Shakira swoop.”

“He’s monitoring the situation closely,” another said.

“3 year contract, plus the option for one more year! Shakira is ‘excited about the Tom Cruise project’” another joked.

One more social media user wrote: “Won’t believe it till she’s holding the shirt.”

It comes after Cruise was up in the skies for his coronation concert cameo recently, which looked awfully similar to his MTV Movie & TV award acceptance speech.



While airborne and flying his Top Gun Warbird plane, the 60-year-old 'Top Gun' actor invited King Charles III to be his "wingman," in his pre-recorded video message for the new monarch.

“Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said before he saluted and flew off.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.