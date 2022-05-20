Tom Cruise thinks he and Prince William 'have a lot in common'

Tom Cruise has admitted that he and Prince William "have a lot in common" after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed up to the premiere of the latest Top Gun movie.

Speaking of their appearance, Cruise joked: "We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

Fundraising for The Film and TV Charity, the pair came to show their support for those working behind-the-scenes in the film industry.

The 59-year-old is back as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, 36 years after the original film came out.

