Ron DeSantis parodies 'Top Gun' in cheesy campaign ad

Ron DeSantis has put out a 'Top Gov' campaign ad, parodying Top Gun, and it's cringing everyone out.

The governor can be seen climbing into a jet with a "Top Gov" sticker on his helmet, as he says to the backdrop of dramatic music: "Good morning ladies and gentlemen this is your governor speaking. Today's training evolution—dog fighting, taking on the corporate media."

Step aside, Tom Cruise.

He encourages viewers to not 'accept their narrative' and 'fire back with overwhelming force', encouraging them to vote for him.

