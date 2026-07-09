Another day, and Elon Musk is in another online feud; this time with Tom Holland over Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Except, no it's not the Tom Holland who stars in the film - but rather a historian and Oxford University academic who happens to share the same name as the actor.

The high anticipated adaptation of the Greek epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Jon Bernthal, and is based on an ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, recalling Odysseus's (king of Ithaca and the story's protagonist) decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

Musk has previously been vocal in his criticism of the film, particularly with the casting choice of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

But early reviews of the film have been widely positive, including Holland's rave review as the author and host of "The Rest is History' podcast, took to X to describe it as "the best cinematic adaptation of a Greek myth I have ever seen."

He then shared more reviews including The Guardian's story which reports that critics are already calling the historical epic a best picture Oscar contender.

"More praise for The Odyssey from people who - shockingly - have actually waited to see it before giving their opinion," Holland wrote.





Clearly, Musk wasn't too happy with Holland's verdict and instead of agreeing to disagree, he responded, "Tom Holland is such a cuck."

Naturally, given actor, Tom Holland, stars in the film, it left fans even more confused.

Musk's insult was water off a duck's back as Holland reaffirmed his opinion directly responding to the world's richest man.

"Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss," he wrote.

The Odyssey is out in cinemas later this month from 17 July.



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