*Spoilers ahead, although you've probably read the headline...*
When it was revealed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their roles as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home,we all knew there was one photo opportunity they couldn't pass up.
(Que the finger-pointing).
The Spider-Man pointing at another identical Spider-Man originated from episode 19b of the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon, "Double Identity" where the villain disguises himself by impersonating the superhero.
Soon enough, the internet got its hands on the image and in the 2010s quickly became a popular meme that people would use whenever they met someone similar to themselves or had something in common- with, and has also been adapted to include different captions and edited to add even more pointing Spider-Men.
As a result of the meme's popularity, it was referenced in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).
Even more obscurely, the meme mentioned by Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to prime minister Boris Johnson during a committee hearing of all places, in an attempt to explain how the government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.
In this most recent recreation, Holland, Maguire and Garfield are sporting their iconic Spider-Man costume - albeit without the masks so fans could recognise them - as they mirror the meme by pointing at each other.
"Of course, we got THE meme," the Spider-Man Movie's official Twitter account tweeted with the photo and also announced the film will be released on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.
of course, we got THE meme. \n\n#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! \n\nPre-order now: http://sonypictures.com/movies/spidermannowayhome\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@Spider-Man: No Way Home) 1645624803
Here is a side-by-side comparison of the two images:
Since sharing the meme adaptation early today (February 23), the tweet has already received over 110,000 likes, along with 30,000 retweets and the number continues to rise.
Of course, fans of the three generations of Spider-Man expressed their excitement at the stars recreating the classic meme.
While others can't quite believe the image is actually real.
Given the reaction, this meme will certainly go down in the history books.
Spider-Man: No Way Homeis out in cinemas now.
