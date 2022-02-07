TomDaya stans rejoice! Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking their relationship to the next level and will be moving in together, making fans thrilled.

As reported by the Mirror, the Spider-Man co-stars have purchased their first home together. Their new home is not in the United States, but instead across the pond in the United Kingdom, where Holland was raised.

A source told the outlet, “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together… They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

Fans of the couple were definitely surprised at the news given that the two have maintained their desire to keep things slow and private. In fact, when a picture of the two kissing in the car leaked, Holland admitted to GQ that he and Zendaya felt "robbed" of their privacy.

The two have been moving in silence and share little of their relationship online, but purchasing real estate together is a huge step forward and the serious commitment indicates their romance is the real deal.

Of what their new home will look like, the Mirror source added, “Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an eight-foot steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room.”

The Richmond, South West London home is reportedly equipped with six bedrooms, a gym, and more. It's estimated to have set them back an impressive about $4 million.

Don't expect the two to move in anytime soon though. The source also claimed they plan on renovating the home between now and late summer.

Their couple's new neighbors include Angelina Jolie, Sir Mick Jagger, and Tom Hardy—not bad company!

