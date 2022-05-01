The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been widely praised for his closing thoughts during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

It was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to Covid and it proved to be a memorable event with president Biden marking the occasion with a few amusing quips at the expense of Donald Trump and Fox News.

However, Noah's thoughts about hosting the event and freedom of the press in relation to what is going on in Ukraine truly resonated with people.

In the closing moments of his speech, the South African comedian addressed the journalists in the room by saying: "If you ever begin to doubt your responsibilities if you ever begin to doubt how meaningful it is, look no further than what's happening in Ukraine. Look at what's happening there.

"Journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show the world what is happening. You realize how amazing it is. In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes viewers or readers uncomfortable. You understand how amazing that is?"

Turning to Biden, Noah joked: I stood here tonight and I made fun of the president of the United States and I'm going to be fine. I'm going to be fine, right?"

After that little aside, Noah returned to the serious point he was making: "Ask yourself this question. If Russian journalists who are losing their livelihoods…and their freedom for daring to report on what their own government is doing.

"If they had the freedom to write any words, to show any stories or to ask any questions, if they had, basically, what you have, would they be using it in the same way that you do?"

Noah's thoughts on this issue have since gone viral and have been universally praised for his poignant words.

























