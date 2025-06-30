A screenshot in the Gaming Subreddit of what's claimed to be Pokemon Scarlet & Violet running on Nintendo Switch 2 has gone viral - but for all the wrong reasons.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet got a free Switch 2 upgrade ironing out a lot of the performance problems encountered on the original Switch, such as frame rate issues, texture pop-ins, shimmering and a whole host of bugs.



And it seems while a lot has been fixed, the game still isn't perfect.

Redditor 20_comer_20matar posted what's claimed to be a screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet running on the Switch 2 and a number of issues can still be seen, such as textures not rendering well in the distance, a bit of a lifeless world without any Pokemon in it - and what appears to be an inexplicable light-blue beam of light appearing through the world.

In all honesty, it doesn't look great.

[reddit_embed https://www.reddit.com/r/gaming/comments/1lnlx2p/wow_pokémon_looks_fire_on_the_switch_2/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button expand=1 site_id=24473854]

The post is going viral with 44k upvotes and more than 3.7k comments at the time of writing.

Picking out some of the most upvoted comments, Rosstin316 said: "This looks like beta footage of a cancelled Gamecube game."

Dannybuoy77 said: "This looks like the geometry you don't see unless you glitch through the ground."

TheGreatSciz sarcastically commented: "Wow this and Death Stranding 2 are really pushing the graphics we can achieve on consoles. I thought that was Sam at first glance."

Peridot_Ghost said: "I'll take top-down GBA over this BS any day."

LifeHasLeft said: "This looks like a fan made Pokemon game by a single dude in his basement with a few months of free time and no prior coding experience."

Ouch.

