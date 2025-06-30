Who is Selmacashmoney - the ‘woman who trolled Elon Musk' on his birthday?

Elon Musk recently celebrated his 54th birthday and people sent messages his way on the big day, but there’s one woman who ‘trolled’ the Tesla CEO that has gained a huge amount of attention online.

A social media user who goes by the name ‘Selmacashmoney’ replied to a post wishing Musk a happy birthday – and her response has racked up millions of views and more than 505,000 likes at the time of writing.

The post saw her upload a picture with the caption: “I’m older (56) and more beautiful.”





A second post also saw her write: "I am a retired CEO and founder of multiple companies, author of 5 books, mother of 3 beautiful children, and yes, lover of being a little silly online.

“I didn’t expect my post to cause this much controversy!”

However, things aren’t quite what they seem.

Selmacashmoney is actually a Twitch streamer with more than 31,000 followers on the platform who specialises in gaming content.

It appears that the picture she posted which has racked up more than 505,000 likes has been digitally altered, and she isn’t a retired, 53-year-old CEO at all, but appears much younger.

Many people replying to the posts seem unaware that ‘Selmacashmoney’ appeared to be being “a little silly online” and inventing an alter-ego, seemingly in order to poke fun at Musk.

Selma has posted digitally altered pictures in the past - including this one which she posted with the caption "51 but still look 18".

She has also posted about Musk before using her digitally aged alter-ego, posting a picture of herself in tears over his feud with Trump with the caption: Please @elonmusk give @realDonaldTrump a call. Please talk this out.

"Look at what you’ve done to your supporters. We are upset, and distressed. Please work this out, like the intelligent men that you are."





