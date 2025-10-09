Victoria Beckham's new Netflix series has given us a sneak peek behind-the-scenes at the life of one of the world's most recognisable women - regardless of whether it's her fashion brand, her marriage to David Beckham, or her Spice Girls era that made you fall in love with her in the first place.

While she's largely remained private while being on constant public display, there are a few things we've learnt about her along the way: She's the pioneer of a power suit, she's reinvented the bob more times than we can count, and she's got an eye-watering collection of engagement rings.

She's been married to former pro footballer David Beckham since 1999, and becoming the power couple (also known as Posh and Becks) comes with its pressures; which probably explains why in those 26 years, she's had 15 engagement rings, totalling an estimated £32 million ($43 million).

Neil Dutta, Managing Director at jeweller Angelic Diamonds, breaks down the story and estimated value behind each ring, showing how her jewellery choices have evolved alongside her career and personal milestones.

The Marquise-Cut Diamond (1998) - £65,000 ($82,000)

Victoria Beckham

In 1998, David proposed with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond on a yellow gold band, and the news was announced outside their hotel in Chester.

“That first ring was everything late-’90s glamour stood for", Neil says of the design choice. "The marquise shape was popular with celebrities at the time, and it matched Victoria’s high-energy Spice Girls image and the excitement of their engagement.”

The Platinum Eternity Band (2001) - £30,000 ($40,000)

Shortly after their wedding, Victoria replaced her engagement ring with a sleek platinum eternity band, that bore striking similarities to David's ring.

"It was a practical choice during their first year of marriage and early parenthood", says Neil, with the couple welcoming their first son, Brooklyn, in 1999. "Eternity bands were fashionable at the time and symbolised lasting love.”

The Emerald-Cut Diamond (2003) - £1,200,000 ($1,600,000)

Getty

In 2003, Victoria and her husband showed up at the MTV Movie Awards wearing matching white outfits; however, it was her upgraded ring that caught the most attention. She was seen wearing a huge emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes. At an estimated six carats, this ring has a value of £1,200,000 ($1,600,000).

Neil notes; “The emerald cut marked her shift from pop star to polished designer. It’s a timeless shape with clean symmetry, perfect for someone developing a more tailored personal style.”

The Pink Oval Diamond (2004) - £2,500,000 ($3,300,00)

Getty

For her 30th birthday, David surprised Victoria with a seven-carat pink oval diamond with baguette side stones.

Pink diamonds are extremely rare, but Neil says the feminine touch perfectly captured the Beckhams' lifestyle, adding: "This ring came during a more romantic, family-focused phase of their lives and showed a softer side to her taste.”

The Pear-Shaped Diamond (2005) - £4,000,0000 ($5,300,000)

A year later, Victoria revealed a huge pear-shaped diamond, coming in at approximately 17 carats.

A ring that undoubtedly made a statement, it seamlessly matched her growing global profile at the time, where it was spotted at Milan Fashion Week, Elton John's nuptials, and Swarovski's Fashion Rocks event for the Prince's Trust.

The Yellow Emerald-Cut Diamond (2006) - £1,800,000 ($2,400,000)

Getty

One year later, Victoria arrived at the World Cup to support David (who was playing for England at the time), and was spotted with yet another new engagement ring.

Featuring a yellow emerald-cut diamond on a yellow gold band, it was another statement piece, estimated to be worth £1,800,000 ($2,400,000).

Neil notes of the bling: “She was establishing herself as a fashion figure in her own right. The vivid colour stood out against her glamorous looks and symbolised her growing confidence in the fashion world.”

The Cushion-Cut Emerald (2007) - £3,000,000 ($4,000,000)

Getty

In 2007, Victoria made her boldest change yet, switching from diamonds to colour. She was seen wearing a vivid green cushion-cut emerald set in yellow gold, coming in at around 25 carats.

"Emeralds symbolise growth and creativity, and this piece arrived just as she was moving fully into the fashion world", says Neil.

"It was vibrant, individual, and a clear step away from her earlier diamond designs.”

The Traditional Cushion-Cut Diamond (2008) - £3,500,000 ($4,600,000)

In 2008, Victoria returned to classic diamonds, this time with a modern twist. She was seen wearing an emerald-cut diamond on a pavé band, weighing approximately 15 carats.

Due to its considerable size and the fact that it was made by high-profile jewellers, Chopard, it’s likely to have cost around £3,500,000 ($4,600,000).

The Ruby Oval (2009) - £5,000,000 ($6,700,000)

Getty

The following year, Victoria debuted a deep ruby oval ring set on a diamond-encrusted band. Due to its estimated 15-carat ‘pigeon blood’ ruby red, it’s incredibly rare, and is likely the most expensive ring that she owns.

“Rubies are often associated with passion and confidence", Neil adds. "This ring appeared around the Beckhams’ move to the United States, which was a huge transition for the family. It was bold and symbolic of a new chapter in Los Angeles.”

The Sapphire Oval (2009) - £4,800,000 ($6,400,000)

Not long after, Victoria chose another coloured stone. This time, David gifted her a beautiful sapphire ring with a delicate white pavé band. The size of the stone, the deep colour and the likelihood of it being 20-carat, give this ring an estimated value of £4,800,000 ($6,400,000). It would go on to become one of her more timeless choices.

The Pink Oval Cut (2010) - £1,500,000 ($2,000,000)

Getty

In 2010, Victoria was photographed wearing another pink stone, this time a lighter oval cut surrounded by diamonds.

Neil says: “This was a softer, romantic design that came around the time she was expanding her fashion label and expecting her fourth child, and only daughter, Harper. The pale pink tone had a tender quality that reflected this stage in her life.”

The Round Cut White Diamond (2015) - £1,500,000 ($2,000,000)

After several years wearing her earlier designs, Victoria debuted a new ring in 2015. This time, it was a round-cut diamond with a halo setting and round side stones - the first round-cut she'd chosen until this point.

Neil notes that round cuts have a "softer, vintage feel", and felt more "traditional" after years of experimenting with cut and colour.

The Moonstone (2015) - £35,000 ($45,000)

That same year, Victoria unveiled one of her most distinctive designs, a large moonstone cabochon surrounded by diamonds, with a far more humble price tag of £35,000 (or $45,000), proving you don't always need a huge rock to catch attention.

The Cushion Cut White Diamond (2016) - £1,200,000 ($1,600,000)

Getty

In 2016, Victoria switched back to what she knew, and unveiled a striking cushion-cut diamond of around 15 carats.

She showed off the sparkler at the Cannes Film Festival while walking the red carpet, and given her style switched at this point to being more sculptural and minimalist, Neil notes that it makes total sense she'd choose something "clean, modern and perfectly aligned with her fashion identity".

The Square-Cut Yellow Diamond (2018) - £2,000,000 ($2,600,000)

Getty

Two years later, Victoria added another yellow diamond to her collection. This time, a square-cut yellow stone with a pavé diamond band.

She was first seen wearing it during appearances in New York City and at Paris Fashion Week.

Neil tells us of the return to yellow: “Victoria has always had a soft spot for yellow diamonds. This piece echoed her earlier World Cup-era ring but with a sleeker, more contemporary feel.”

What a collection.

Why not read...

Everything we know about the new Victoria Beckham Netflix docuseries

3 Netflix documentaries to watch if you loved Unknown Number: The High School Catfish